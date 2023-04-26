LOGO - Foothill High School Falcons FHS

Photo courtesy of foothillfalcons.org.

The Foothill High School baseball team defeated Dublin High School 6-1 on April 21. With the win, the Falcons move into third place in the East Bay Athletic League standing.

Foothill sophomore Landon Comerford batted 1 for 2 with 3 RBIs. Falcons’ Junior Austin Harris batted 2 for 4 with an RBI.