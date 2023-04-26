The Foothill High School baseball team defeated Dublin High School 6-1 on April 21. With the win, the Falcons move into third place in the East Bay Athletic League standing.
Foothill sophomore Landon Comerford batted 1 for 2 with 3 RBIs. Falcons’ Junior Austin Harris batted 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Senior Foothill pitcher Jackson Flora pitched all seven innings while striking out 9 batters and allowing just one earned run on two hits.
Both teams played big time defense to start the game as the first three innings were filled with zeros on the scoreboard.
In the fourth inning, the Falcons broke the tie when they scored three consecutive runs to take a 3-0 lead.
In the sixth inning, Foothill put two more runs on the board to take a commanding 5-0 lead. In the final inning, Dublin put up a run, but it was too late as the Falcons closed out the game.
With the loss, the Gaels extended their losing streak to three. During this losing streak, Dublin has averaged just .33 runs per game and were shut out twice.
The Falcons extended their winning streak to three with the win. The road win gave them a .500 record on the road as they improved to 12-6 on the year.
The Gaels will go on the road to face Livermore High School on April 28.
Foothill is scheduled to play at home for its next contest as the Falcons will face Monte Vista on April 28.