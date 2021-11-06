The Foothill Falcons beat the Amador Valley Dons by a score of 12-11 on Oct. 28, ending their water polo season on a high note with the defeat of their cross-town rival.
The first quarter was very competitive for both teams, tied at 2. The Falcons were able to take control of the game in the second quarter, going on a 4-2 run, heading into the halftime break with a 6-2 lead.
Amador Valley was able to stop the Falcons’ momentum in the third quarter as they went on a run of their own. They finished 6-3 to end the third quarter.
The Falcons were able to regain the lead in the fourth quarter and didn’t look back. A late goal by senior Daniel Kim at the 1:25 second mark gave the Falcons a 1-point lead with :36 seconds left in the game. The Falcons got a stop on the defensive end, which sealed the win.
The Falcons were able to win the game on the road under pressure from a rowdy Amador Valley crowd. The Falcons previously had trouble closing out games when they had a lead, but were able to secure this win in a high-stakes environment.
“In the beginning of the season, we were having trouble closing out third quarters, but the boys came out tonight and they turned it on,” said Foothill coach Sasha Lazzereschi.
The Falcons were led by senior Daniel Kim who scored a team high of four goals in the win.
“Daniel has been a key to our program this year. He stepped up, had some big shoes to fill, and he’s done a great job. I’m really proud of him,” said Lazzereschi.
The Falcons’ season has ended as they did not qualify for the North Coast Section playoffs. They end the year with a 18-11 record.
The Dons’ season will continue as they move on to the North Coast Section Division I playoffs. They will face Vintage High School on Nov. 4.