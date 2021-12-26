The Foothill Falcons boys’ basketball team lost its home non-conference matchup to the Concord Minutemen by a score of 63-60. The Falcons drop to 4-4 and suffer their third straight loss.
The Falcons got off to a hot start. They hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter and were holding their own on the defensive end. They ended the first quarter with a 7-point lead.
The Minutemen began to wake up in the second quarter. They started off the quarter going on a 6-0 run, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers.
The Falcons hit a bit of a shooting slump and only put up 12 points in the second quarter. The Minutemen put up 23 points in the second quarter to go up 36-32 going into the halftime break.
The Falcons’ shooting struggles continued into the third quarter, but their defense allowed them to stay in the game. They held a 2-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter was back and forth. Each team traded buckets and neither could regain the momentum.
The Minutemen finally started to get it going with 5:00 minutes left as they went on a 9-2 run. From then on, the Minutemen slowly took control of the game. They hit their open 3-pointers and did not miss free throws. They eventually closed out the game by hitting free throws late to secure the win.
Foothill sophomore Siddhartha Swarup led all scorers with 19 points. Foothill guard A.J. Manickam scored 11 points and guard Damascus Shields had 18 points.
Foothill drops to 4-4 on the season. The Falcons will have a key tournament matchup against San Lorenzo High on Dec. 28.