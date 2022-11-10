The Foothill High School girls volleyball team lost the North Coast Section Division I Championship to San Ramon Valley High School 3-0 on Nov. 5.
Foothill kept the first set close, but San Ramon pulled away late winning the first set 25-21.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team lost the North Coast Section Division I Championship to San Ramon Valley High School 3-0 on Nov. 5.
Foothill kept the first set close, but San Ramon pulled away late winning the first set 25-21.
The second set was much of the same with the Wolves taking a lead early. San Ramon was able to keep the lead and won the second set 25-20.
The Falcons put up a fight in the third set, but couldn’t recover as they lost 25-20. The Wolves’ stingy defense hindered the usually high-powered Falcon attack and San Ramon escaped with a win.
The Falcons finish their NCS playoff run going 3-1 with wins over Mission San Jose, James Logan and Monte Vista. They will compete for a CIF Open Division Championship in the coming weeks.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Pleasanton’s world-famous Balloon Platoon performs during the 25th annual Tri-Valley Veterans Parade in downtown Pleasanton on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)