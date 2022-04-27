The Foothill High School baseball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 10-3. The Falcons won their fourth game this year when they scored ten or more runs.
The Cowboys put up three runs in the first two innings and held a 2-0 lead to start the game, but the Falcons would come back in the second inning and score three consecutive runs. From then on, it was all Falcons.
Foothill would score a run in the third, fourth and fifth innings, while holding the Cowboys scoreless for the rest of the game. They also closed the game scoring three runs in the final inning to put the game away.
Falcons’ senior Evan Bilter would come up big for the Falcons going 5-for-5 with two RBIs. Senior Payton McMillan went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Foothill Junior Tyler Gebb struck out six batters through six innings, allowing three runs. Jackson Nystrom was a bright spot for the Cowboys, going 2-for-4 with a homerun.
The Falcons move to 17-3 on the season while the Cowboys drop to 8-12.
The Cowboys will go on to face Amador Valley on the road on April 29. Foothill face Dublin High in Dublin on April 29.