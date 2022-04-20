The Foothill High School track and field team took home 16 first place events at their home East Bay Athletic League track meet on April 13 which included both Granada and Livermore High Schools. Livermore High took first place in eight events while Granada took six.
The girls track and field team for Foothill took first place in nine of the 16 events that the Falcons won.
The girls’ 4x100 meter relay team took first place with a time of 53.51. In the girls’ 100 meter race, Falcons’ senior Torre Anderson took first place with a time of 12.46. In the girls’ 200 meter race, senior Makenna Meyers-McNerney took first place for the Falcons with a time of 27.09.
On the boys’ side, Falcons sophomore Elias Benard took home first place in the 1600 meter race with a time of 4:47:03. In the boys 300 meter hurdles, junior Issac Go took first place with a time of 44.63.
Next up for the Falcons will be the Sacramento Meet of Champions which will take place on April 23 at American River College.