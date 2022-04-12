The Foothill High School baseball team won three straight games to win the 2022 Service Champions Classic with a 6-2 win in the championship game over Redwood High School on April 9.
The Falcons started off the tournament with a hard-fought, 2-0 win over Berean Christian High School. Falcon’ pitcher Jackson Flora was spectacular in the win, allowing just one hit while recording seven strikeouts in seven innings pitched.
The Falcons went on to have a dominant offensive performance against Northgate High School in the second round. In their 10-3 win, senior Jack Basseer went 2-for-2 with a triple and a home run while also recording four RBIs. The Falcons scored six runs in the fifth inning, which shifted the momentum of the game and ultimately led to the Falcons’ victory.
In the championship game, the Falcons were matched up with Marin County Athletic League powerhouse Redwood High School.
It was a slow start for the Falcons as they fell behind early, down 2-0 going into the bottom of the second inning. However, the Falcons would turn the tide in the second inning by scoring two runs to tie up the game. After a stalemate in the third and fourth innings, the Falcons exploded for four runs in the fifth inning. Junior Brendon Comerford took over the mound in the seventh inning and he closed out the Giants, allowing just one hit against five batters.
Senior Evan Bilter had an efficient game for the Falcons, going two for three and scoring one run. Senior Payton McMillan also went two for three, along with one RBI and a double.
Foothill goes on to win the Service Champions Classic and secures their 10th straight win to improve to a league-leading 15-1. The Falcons pick up a big tournament win before they circle the rounds back in league play. Up next for the Falcons will be Dougherty Valley High School on the road on April 15.