The Foothill High School boys’ basketball team lost its North Coast Section (NCS) quarter final matchup to Clayton Valley Charter High School on Feb. 18 by a score of 49-31.
The Falcons fall to the Ugly Eagles after defeating crosstown rival Amador Valley in the first round of NCS.
The Falcons playoff run started well. They defeated Amador Valley 55-33 on Feb. 15 on the road. The Falcons hot shooting gave them the lead early and they didn’t look back.
The Falcons then went on the road to face the No. 2 seed Clayton Valley Charter High School.
The Falcons played the Ugly Eagles tight in the first half. The high scoring Ugly Eagles were held to just ten points in the first quarter. The Falcons went into the halftime break down 25-16.
The start of the third quarter looked to change the game for the Falcons. They cut the deficit to just six, but the Ugly Eagles got hot from the 3-point line. Clayton Valley would go on a 14-9 run in the third quarter and regain the momentum of the game.
The Falcons would struggle shooting down the stretch and would ultimately lose the game.
Senior Damascus Shields led the Falcons with 11 points. Senior Isaiah Minor and junior Carter Donlon each had eight points.