The Foothill High School boys’ basketball team defeated the Castlemont Crusaders 65-37 on Nov. 27. The Falcons capture their first win of the season and improve to 1-0.
The Falcons started off the game strong, only allowing two first quarter points. They ended the first quarter with a 12-point lead.
The Falcons played under control the entire first half, not forcing any bad shots. On the defensive end, the Falcons played help defense and forced the Crusaders into long 2-point jumpshots. They ended the first half with a 37-9 lead.
The Falcons kept their foot on the gas pedal throughout the second half. The Crusaders went into a 2-3 zone in the second half and the Falcons were able to easily break it, getting quality looks from beyond the arc.
The Falcons were able to put in their reserves for the entirety of the 4th quarter and ended the game in dominating fashion.
The Falcons’ guard play was excellent all game. The Falcons mostly played with a three-guard lineup the entire game and were able to push the ball up the floor and create.
“We’ve been working on getting the ball down the court and getting quick finishes at the rim,” said Falcons Head Coach Jason Wallis about his team’s guard play. “When we did that, we started looking good.”
The Falcons start the season off 1-0 and grab a key win over a tough Castlemont team. They will play at home on Dec. 3 against Deer Valley High School.