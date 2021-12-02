The Foothill Falcons football team was defeated by the Campolindo Cougars 21-14 in the North Coast Section Championship on Nov. 27. The Falcons’ season ends as they finish with an undefeated league record and a 10-3 record overall.
It was a struggle for the Falcons the entire first half. They were unable to get a score in the first quarter and were scored on early. The Cougars took the ball on the way down to the Falcons’ 4-yard line and were able to score on a 4-yard run.
The Falcons were unable to get their offense going in the second quarter mainly due to penalties. The Falcons drew a holding call on what would have been a 41-yard touchdown run for senior running back Tony Schillaci. The Falcons had to punt on their two offensive possessions in the second quarter.
The Falcons’ defense was a bright spot, however. They were able to force a punt and two fumbles, one of which was recovered and scored by senior linebacker Noah Lombardi. The game was tied going into halftime.
The third quarter was much of the same for both teams. Neither team was able to advance the ball very far and were forced to punt on each of their possessions in the third quarter.
The Cougars were able to finally break through and score on their first possession of the fourth quarter. The Cougars marched down to the Falcon redzone and scored on a reverse play that put them up 14-7.
The Cougars scored again after they forced a fumble with 8:58 left in the game. They were again able to get down to the Falcon redzone and score with a goal line touchdown.
The game looked bleak for the Falcons as they faced a 14-point deficit with just over six minutes left in the game. On the ensuing kickoff after the Cougars scored, freshman Chris Lawson ran back a 88-yard return for a touchdown which cut the lead to just seven. Lawson was shaken up after the play and appeared to hurt his right leg and was unable to participate in the Falcons next defensive possession.
The Falcons defense came up big again and was able to force a crucial fumble with just over two minutes left in the game.
The Falcons faced a crucial 4th and 9 with just over a minute left in the game. Lawson was able to come back for just one play and caught a 15-yard pass from senior Nick Walsh that kept the Falcons alive.
When the Falcons faced a third and goal, Walsh was intercepted in the endzone with a pass that was intended for Lawson with :58 seconds left in the game. The Cougars took a knee on their next offensive possession and the game ended.
Walsh ended the game going 15/28 for 164 yards and an interception. Lombardi had 83 yards receiving to go along with seven catches and a defensive touchdown.
On the defensive side of the ball, junior Cade Millard had two sacks while sophomore Jake Patterson had one.
The Falcons season ends, and they will go down as East Bay Athletic League-Valley champs. Walsh finishes with 2,324 passing yards and 34 touchdowns. Senior Kenny Olson finishes with 704 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. Lawson finishes the season with eight receiving touchdowns and one interception on the season.