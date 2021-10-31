The Foothill Falcons defeated the Dublin Gaels 24-10, pushing their winning streak to three games to improve to 7-2, Oct. 22
The Gaels’ homecoming game started off slowly, with both teams committing turnovers on back-to-back possessions, and no one could get the ball moving offensively. Foothill scored first, with a 40-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Nick Walsh to freshman wide receiver Chris Lawson.
The slow start continued for both teams, but the Gaels were able to get into field goal range near the end of the first half. The Falcons led at halftime 7-3.
The Gaels struggled in the second half. Senior linebacker Kenny Olson picked off Gaels’ quarterback Anthony Armendariz on the Gaels’ first possession of the second half. On the ensuing possession, senior running back Tony Schillaci got into the end zone on a 40-yard run to put the Falcons up 14-3.
On Dublin’s first possession of the second half, they were able to get into the end zone on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Armendariz to senior running back T.J. Costello cut the lead to just four with just over ten minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Gaels’ defense could not hold the Falcons, however, and allowed 10 points in the last quarter. The Falcons took control of the game with their defense in the closing minutes and were able to escape with a 24-10 victory.
Both teams racked up the turnover column as both defensive groups thrived for both teams. Olson came away with two interceptions for the Falcons and sophomore defensive back Jackson Chandler came away with one. Defensive backs Dylan Sheppard and Gary Cabida both came up with one interception on the night.
The Falcons improved to 7-2 and will play Granada High in Livermore on Oct. 29. The Gaels dropped to 5-3 and will play an away game at Livermore High on Oct. 29.