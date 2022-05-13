The Foothill High School volleyball team was defeated by the Berkeley Yellowjackets by a score of 3-0 on May 5, ending their North Coast Section playoff run. The Falcons season ends as they finish the year with a record of 20-8.
The Falcons playoff run started off well with a 3-0 win over American High School. They dominated the Eagles throughout the match and did not let American High come back within striking distance.
In the second round, the Falcons were matched up against Berkeley High School at home.
The first set was closely contested, but the Yellowjackets were able to escape with a 25-22 victory.
In the second set, the Falcons were able to score early, but they were unable to defend the Yellowjackets attack. They would go on to lose the set 25-20.
The third set was also close out of the gate, but the Falcons would run out of gas. Berkeley was able to take advantage of the mistakes made by the Falcons and scored six straight points to defeat Foothill 25-19.
The Falcons season ended, but they would finish fourth in league play and notch a playoff win under their belt. They recorded notable wins over Granada and Castro Valley High School this season.