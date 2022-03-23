The Foothill High School Track and Field team competed in the San Leandro Invitational on March 19. The Falcons were able to win many of the team events and members of the Falcons took high ranks in the individual events.
The Falcons won the girls 4x100 relay with a time of 50.26. The boys team finished in 5th place with a time of 46.32.
The girls’ team also placed first in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:10.54. The boys team also took first place in the same event with a time of 3:37.41.
In the boys 110m relay, senior Chase Dinkel received first place with a time of 16.96. In Finals section 1, sophomore Muhammed Hassan Chaudhary won first place with a time of 20.08.
The Falcons placed high in the field events as well. Junior William Duncan placed first in the pole vault with a mark of 11’6. Senior Rachael Bertch also took first for the girls’ team with a mark of 10’6.
In long jump, Falcons’ athlete Torre Anderson took first with a mark of 18’6. In high jump, junior Lesley Townsend received first with a mark of 5’0.
The Falcons will compete in the Bay Area Relays on Saturday March 26 at home.