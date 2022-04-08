The Foothill High School boys’ lacrosse team defeated the Dublin Gaels by a score of 6-2 on Apr. 1.
The Falcons bounce back after losing a close contest to Clayton Valley Charter High School in their previous game.
The Falcons were able to get on the board first with a goal from senior Darragh Kennedy in the first quarter. The Falcons’ tight defense held the Gaels scoreless the entire first half and they went into the halftime break.
The Falcons would go on to take a commanding 4-0 lead going into the fourth quarter, but the Gaels would not let up. The Gaels cut the lead to two with two quick goals, but they could not get a stop down the stretch and gave up two goals to the Falcons.
Foothill’s defense down the stretch did not allow the Gaels to come within reach of their lead and the Falcons closed out the game.
The Gaels drop to 5-5 on the season as Foothill snaps their two-game winning streak. Their next matchup will be on the road against California High School on Apr. 16.
The Falcons improve to 3-6 with all of their wins occurring in league play. They will face Livermore High at home on Apr. 8.