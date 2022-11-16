The Foothill High School football team defeated Vintage High School 34-28 at home in the first round of the North Coast Section Division II playoffs on Nov. 11.
The Falcons went down early as the Crushers took a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Foothill would respond in the second quarter by scoring 13 points to go into the halftime break only down one point 21-20.
The Falcon defense picked up in the second half by not allowing the Crushers to score in the third quarter. The fourth quarter was tightly contested, but Foothill was able to pull away to seal the win.
Though Vintage had more plays and first downs than the Foothill, the Falcons committed no penalty yards to the Crusher’s 40. This was a decisive factor in the game as the penalties held Vintage back from taking a big lead in the game.
Foothill moves forward in the NCS playoffs and will play league-rival San Ramon Valley High School on the road on Nov. 18.