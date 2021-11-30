The Foothill High School football team won its second-round North Coast Section (NCS) playoff game against No. 2 seeded Rancho Cotate High School 35-7 on Nov. 20. This gives the Falcons their 10th win overall and advances them to the NCS title game.
The first quarter started off hot for the Falcons. Senior quarterback Nick Walsh hit senior running back Trevor Barros for a 26-yard score, putting the Falcons up 7-0 early.
The Falcons were able to force a three and out on the Cougars’ first possession. The Falcons were able to get another score at the end of the first quarter with a 12-yard run by sophomore running back Jackson Chandler, putting them up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Cougars were able to stop some of the Falcons’ quick scoring in the second quarter and were able to hold them scoreless throughout the second quarter. The Cougars were even able to block a Foothill field goal early in the second quarter.
But the Falcons’ defense stepped up and forced the Cougars into two consecutive punts. They ended the half with a 14-point lead heading into the third quarter.
The Falcons carried their momentum into the second half. They were able to stop the Cougars on their first possession by forcing a three and out. The Falcons then scored on a 12-yard run by Chandler putting them up three scores at the end of the third quarter.
The Falcons closed out the fourth quarter on a 14-7 run, giving them the 35-7 win.
The Falcons put up a substantial number of points, but their defense is what won them the game. They held the Cougars to just 7 points even though the Cougars averaged 38.5 through their first 11 matches.
“We knew they were a tremendously athletic team,” said Falcons Head Coach Greg Haubner. “We knew we had a big challenge on our hands.”
The Falcons’ defense was disruptive all night as they did not allow the Cougars to cross the 50-yard line until the third quarter. The Falcons forced 4.5 sacks on the night and were able to get pressure on the quarterback 20 times during the game. They also caused two interceptions on the night courtesy of seniors Kenny Olson and Gianni Addiego.
Freshman Chris Lawson also had a big game for the Falcons. Lawson played both sides of the ball and was able to make plays when the Falcons needed him.
“Chris is the most highly skilled freshman I have ever met,” said Haubner. “In the 20 plus years of coaching, he’s the highest skilled freshman I have ever met.”
Lawson was given the task of shadowing three-star Cougars wide receiver Sailasa Vadrawale. Lawson completely shut down Vadrawale, keeping him out of the endzone the entire game.
On the sidelines, Lawson’s family was talking to him through a bullhorn and giving him pointers on what they wanted to see from him. Lawson credits his family to his success as a freshman.
“They taught me a lot. They’re the reason I play football,” said Lawson.
Walsh turned in a key performance for the Falcons, going 10/16 for 118 yards and one touchdown. He also turned in 25 yards rushing on the night. His biggest contribution was his ability to improvise when plays broke down. Walsh used his scrambling ability well in this game to evade defenders and extend plays.
“He makes plays with his feet; obviously, he can throw the ball far,” said Haubner. “But he also does a great job managing the offense when he’s out there.”
The Falcons will go on to play Campolindo High School on Nov. 27 for the NCS championship. Campolindo has had a down year to their standards but has been a football powerhouse for the last ten years.
“I am very familiar with Campo’s success as a program, and they have gotten better as a team towards the back end of the season,” said Haubner. “I think it’s going to be a great matchup.”