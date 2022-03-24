The Foothill High School baseball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 8-1 on March 23, grabbing their third league win of the season.
Both teams started out the game with strong pitching from both sides. Neither team allowed a run through the first two innings.
In the third inning, the Cowboys were able to score on a Bobby Alvear RBI that brought home senior Michael West. The Cowboys scored the first run of the game and held a 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the third, but that lead did not last long.
The Falcons struck back with four consecutive runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning. The Falcons took a 4-1 lead going into the 5th inning and didn’t look back.
The Falcons’ pitchers would proceed to shut out the Cowboys for the rest of the game. The Falcons allowed no runs after the third inning while scoring at least one run from the third inning until the end of the game.
Falcons’ outfielder Payton McMillan led the way for Foothill going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Senior Jack Basseer also went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two doubles.
The Falcons also got excellent production from their bullpen. Junior Jackson Flora threw seven strikeouts in six innings pitched and allowed only one run. Junior Ryan Kennan entered the game in the 7th inning and struck out one batter and allowed no runs.
West scored the only run for the Cowboys while going 1-for-2 on the day. It was rough going for the Cowboys’ bullpen as all three pitchers had a combined 8.17 ERA on the day.
The Cowboys drop to 5-7 on the year and 0-4 in league play. They will face Dublin High School next at home on April 1.
The Falcons maintain their second place standing in league play with the win and improve to 9-1 with a 3-0 record in league play. They will face California High School next on April 1.