The Foothill boys’ basketball team won the Tim Cole Memorial Tournament at American High School in Fremont, California on Dec. 30. They beat Mt. Eden High School in the championship game to secure the title.
The Falcons started the tournament strong, defeating Saratoga High School 56-34.
In their second-round game, Foothill faced Washington High School whom they easily defeated 74-41.
The Falcons made it all the way to the championship game where they defeated Mt. Eden High School 50-31, capturing the tournament championship.
The Falcons started the game off on a 13-0 run and did not give up the lead. Foothill led 29-12 at halftime and closed out the game strong.
With the three victories, Foothill improves to 11-4 on the season and extends their winning streak to four. They will face Freedom High School at home on Jan. 6.