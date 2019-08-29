The third annual Forkful event in downtown Pleasanton will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 4-7 p.m.
Forkful is a unique, self-paced tasting experience that allows event guests to stroll through downtown, stopping at more than 15 participating locations to taste their perfect forkful of food. Complimentary adult beverage tastings will highlight the food along the way.
Upon arrival, each event guest will enjoy a sparkling wine reception at check-in where they will receive their commemorative fork and event program to guide them through the tasting experience. Check in takes place at the Museum on Main, 603 Main Street, from 3:30-6 p.m.
Tickets start at $50 and are available online at www.PleasantonDowntown.net and at the Museum on Main for cash or check only. Ticket prices increase to $55 on Saturday, August 31. Online ticket sales close at midnight on Friday, September 13. If not sold out, tickets will be available for purchase on the day of the event for $60. Participants must be 21 and older.