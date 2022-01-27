PLEASANTON — Former City Manager Nelson Fialho is taking over the reins as the interim chief executive officer (CEO) of Three Valleys Community Foundation (TVCF).
A seasoned city government manager and respected community leader, Fialho will lead and manage a thorough strategic planning process, setting the stage for the foundation’s short-term growth and long-term vision.
“It’s a great opportunity to help lead an organization that is committed to the well-being of the region,” Fialho said of his new position. “My focus over the coming months is to work with our board, donor network and non-profit communities to achieve the foundation’s mission of strengthening our region through inclusive leadership, thoughtful funding, informed giving and collaborative action. It’s an honor to serve alongside a talented group of board members and advisors.”
As the new interim CEO, he will also work closely with the TVCF board of directors, advisors and local partners to develop processes and procedures that promote trust and financial growth for donor funds and endowments, as well as align with the organization’s core values.
“We are incredibly lucky to have Nelson leading our organization,” said John Sensiba, chair of the board of directors. “His strong business acumen, leadership and financial management, combined with his knowledge of the local community and commitment to the residents of the Tri-Valley, make him an ideal choice to lead our foundation and to develop both collaborative and innovative opportunities that can assist our nonprofits.”
Three Valleys launched in November 2021, after more than a year of development and planning. Co-founder Steve McCoy-Thompson, executive director of Pleasanton Partners in Education, stepped forward to lead the organization during the critical launch phase, agreeing to serve as the TVCF interim executive director. With Fialho’s appointment, McCoy-Thompson will now be able to transition to a board member role.
Fialho served as Pleasanton’s city manager for 17 years, retiring late last year. Following his retirement from city management, Fialho joined Renne Public Management Group, a division of the Renne Public Law Group based in San Francisco. Fialho leads the firm’s Financial Management, Human Resource, Executive Search and Complex Project Management practice areas, and will serve as the division’s executive director, effective February 1.
Fiahlo added that the commitment of the community and the generosity of donors will serve as a strong anchor for the continued success of the Three Valleys Community Foundation.
“Our nonprofit community is extraordinarily vibrant,” he said. “After my career in city government, it was important to me to find a way to give back and to support the nonprofits in our region and the impact they are having. We rely on our region’s nonprofits to address various community needs, including food insecurity, emergency shelter, mental health services, animal care, and even augmenting COVID-19 response and recovery – to name a few. The financial support system for these non-profit organizations was fragile prior to the pandemic, but now, more than ever, the demand and need for these services is on the rise. Three Valleys Community Foundation can serve as a geographic anchor for individuals, corporations and local governments to help those who need it most. I’m honored to join this organization and excited to help our community realize this vision.”
As an organization connecting local donors with local needs, Three Valleys will offer an alternative to traditional, nationally-based donor advised funds and endowment fund services, with a special focus on grantmaking and helping donors find worthy causes to support.
As part of his strategic and operational objectives for the foundation, Fialho will also work closely with the board to eventually hire a permanent CEO. He will work part-time, adding key staff to Three Valleys as appropriate. He said he is not hoping to be chosen for the permanent position, but believes TVCF will be best served in the long term by an individual who possesses the experiences, successes and opportunities of managing a dynamic and growing foundation like TVCF.
For more information, visit the TVCF website at 3vcf.org or email info@3vcf.org.
Fiahlo Named Interim Director of Nonprofit