Craig Eicher was with the Pleasanton Police force for 32 years.
Prior to his retirement as captain, he was the acting chief for six months during the recent search for a new police chief. His service included patrol, training new officers, and detective before becoming a sergeant, investigations sergeant, lieutenant, Special Operations lieutenant, and then captain for nine years.
He founded the Pleasanton Police Officers Charitable Foundation and was president of the Pleasanton Police Officers Association for six years.
Eicher is a long-time Pleasanton resident. Not only has he served the city long and well, he has been involved in a variety of charitable activities and was on the board of Hope Hospice, where he served as president of their board of directors for six years. At a recent Special Olympics Track event, he spent the day helping to pass out awards to athletes after their events.
Having married the daughter of Bob Widmer, who is the creator of the wonderful Christmas display, Widmer World, he spends several months prior to Christmas helping to set it up for the community to enjoy.
Eicher has been a member of the board of the Community of Character for many years and lends his skills as an expert barbeque chef at the annual fundraiser for the Juanita Haugen Scholarships, where he has served as a member of the scholarship committee. The group appreciates Craig for his willingness to continue serving the Pleasanton community after his retirement.
Community of Character sends many thanks to Kelly O’Lague for her many years of service as president of the board. O’Lague recently accepted a position as CEO of the Portland United Way in Oregon. They wish her success in her new position, where she will do remarkably well and have a positive impact. As a wonderful benefit of position is to be close to her daughter and grandchild who live nearby.
O’Lague was previously CEO at Hively, where she established a ‘free’ store for the needy, where the community could pick up free diapers, food, children’s clothing, books, household goods, and adult clothing. Prior to Hively, she served for many years as the executive director of the Tri-Valley YMCA, where she directed popular programs such as Y-Princess, many day camps and activities for children, including Pinewood Derbies.
She also established the annual Mantin Luther King breakfast in the Tri-Valley, honoring the late Martin Luther King. Local citizens and organizations are honored at this event for their service to the community.
O’Lague continues to be a wonderful and compassionate leader who is committed to helping children, seniors, and those in need. Community of Character appreciates her many years of selfless service and personal sacrifice to the community, all while promoting the values of the organization. Though her job is in Oregon, O’Lague continues to be a member of the Community Character board of directors, while maintaining a residence in Pleasanton.
The group would also like to recognize the newest members of the Community of Character board - Marie Stapleton and Linda Kelly.
The Community of Character Collaborative is a non-profit board of volunteers representing the City of Pleasanton, Pleasanton Unified School District, Chamber of Commerce and other faith, non-profit and business organizations to help create a community of Character built on values, goodwill and the traits of responsibility, compassion, self-discipline, honesty, respect, and integrity. For more information, visit communityofcharacter.org.