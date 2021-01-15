Sandra Gardiner, executive vice president at Pulse Biosciences, a medical device company in Hayward, has been named chair of the Valley Humane Society Board of Directors.
Gardiner joined the board of the Pleasanton-based humane society in 2018 and had served as executive committee officer since 2019. She succeeds Gina Piper as board chair.
Gardiner, who lives in Pleasanton, also serves on the board of directors of Lucira Health, a medical technology company in Emeryville that received the first FDA authorization for an at-home COVID-19 test kit.
Penelope Tamm, a licensed marriage and family therapist who recently retired after 30 years with the City of Pleasanton, also joined the humane society board of directors.