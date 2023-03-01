The Granada High School boys’ volleyball team was defeated by Berean Christian High School 3-1 on Feb. 23. The Matadors dropped to 1-1 with the loss.
The Granada High School boys’ volleyball team was defeated by Berean Christian High School 3-1 on Feb. 23. The Matadors dropped to 1-1 with the loss.
The Matadors kept it close in the first set, but the Eagles pulled away late to win 25-21.
Berean’s offense picked up in the second set. Their high powered attack led to a dominant 25-17 win as the Matadors fell behind 2-0 in the match.
Granada fought back in the third set. The Eagles kept it close, but Granada’s defense prevailed as they won the third set 25-21.
With one more match win to tie, the Matadors fought hard in the fourth set. But the Eagles offense prevailed as they escaped with a 25-21 win.
The Matadors dropped their first game of the season with the loss. They will face Irvington High School on March 2.
