The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the State of the City Pleasanton 2023, featuring Mayor Karla Brown. Everyone in the community is invited to hear Mayor Brown's annual address on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the Palm Event Center.
“I am pleased to join the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce to present the State of the City update this year,” said Mayor Brown. “It is an honor to reflect and acknowledge the achievements we have made together over the past year, as we set our sights on a strategic and sustainable future. I hope to see many of our Pleasanton residents and businesses at the event to hear about ongoing projects and exciting initiatives that ensure the city’s continued progress in the years to come.”
Following her election in November 2020, Brown is serving her second term as Mayor of the City of Pleasanton, preceded by serving two terms on the Pleasanton City Council. Mayor Brown currently serves on multiple regional and city committees, boards and commissions. She has worked as an Associate Broker/Real Estate Agent since 2002 and has held a Real Estate Broker's license since 2007.
Mayor Brown has lived in Pleasanton for 29 years during which she has supported many organizations. She has volunteered with RAGE youth soccer as a coach, the Tri-Valley Conservancy, Hively, Valley Humane Society, and she has held positions as a Gifted and Talented Education (GATE) Liaison and School Site Council for Pleasanton schools. When not working, she enjoys playing tennis, walking, hiking, bicycling, and spending time with her family.
The Chamber looks forward to hosting the annual event as it is an opportunity to connect influential business and community leaders to elected officials. A portion of the program is dedicated to recognizing the Chamber’s Circle of Influence members, whose ongoing support has been instrumental in the growth of the Chamber. The Circle of Influence is a catalyst for the exchange of ideas and engaging key leaders regarding both obstacles and opportunities for local business growth and economic expansion.
“Pleasanton faces many challenges, from housing to water quality, that require collaboration across broad stakeholder groups,” said Chamber board chair Jill Buck of Go Green Initiative. “The State of the City event is a unique opportunity to hear from the Mayor, and learn how to substantively engage in the most pressing issues in our community,” said Buck.
The Clorox Company is an elite sponsor of the event, while Altamont Corridor Express (ACE), Amos Productions, CEMEX, Fremont Bank, Hoge Fenton, John Muir Health, Nina Pomeroy Photography, Palm Event Center in the Vineyard, Safeway and Sensiba San Filippo have also partnered as sponsors. A limited number of sponsorships are still available. Email susie@pleasanton.org if interested.
Tickets to attend the luncheon are available at www.pleasanton.org, $65 per person through February 28, $75 beginning March 1. All attendees must register by March 10. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. with networking and visiting sponsor tables followed by the lunch and program at 11:45 a.m. A sellout crowd is expected as attendees will hear directly from the Mayor, while enjoying lunch and conversation at the beautiful Palm Event Center, a luxurious winery estate.
The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce is organized to benefit business by being the catalyst for business and economic growth, the convener of leaders and influencers, and the champion for a stronger and healthy community.
Hear from Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown at State of the City Address on March 29
The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the State of the City Pleasanton 2023, featuring Mayor Karla Brown. Everyone in the community is invited to hear Mayor Brown's annual address on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the Palm Event Center.
Tags
- Livermore Valley
- Pleasanton, California
- Pleasanton
- Mayor
- Pleasanton Chamber Of Commerce
- Karla Brown
- California
- Pleasanton Station
- San Antonio Metropolitan Area
- Livermore, California
- East Bay Regional Park District
- Pleasanton, Texas
- Pleasanton High School
- Sensiba San
- Safeway
- Valley Humane Society
- Jill Buck
- Coach
- John Muir Health
- Liaison And School Site Council For Pleasanton
- Real Estate Broker
- Pleasanton City Council
- Tri-valley Conservancy
- Fremont Bank
- Amos Productions
- Associate Broker
- Chamber Board Chair
- Cemex
- Www.pleasanton.org
- The Clorox Company
- Palm Event Center
- Susie@pleasanton.org
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Students and staff at Altamont Creek Elementary School recently celebrated the 100th Day of School with smiles and costumes. The milestone day is widely celebrated in preschools, kindergartens, and elementary schools as a fun way to break up …
Latest News
- Black student loan borrowers at risk as U.S. Supreme Court weighs forgiveness plan
- Should Award Shows Limit the Number of TV Nominees per Category? (POLL)
- A third of singles hide smoking habits from potential partners
- ‘Bel Air’: Jabari Banks on Why Will’s Vulnerability Is So Important for Young Men (VIDEO)
- After Criticism, FDA Pledges to Revamp Its Tobacco Division
- What to Expect From Couples Counseling
- Ditching social media ‘significantly’ improves teenagers’ body image
- AHA News: Much Has Been Learned About Long COVID – And Much Remains to Be Learned