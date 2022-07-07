Pleasanton-based Hively has announced Mary Hekl as the new Chief Executive Oﬃcer and Candida “Candy” Duperroir as the new Director of Community Services & Education.
Hekl, appointed to the permanent role after ﬁve months as Interim CEO, brings with her 20 years of experience leading people-focused HR teams, primarily at Google, then at Ellie Mae and Zymergen. She also served on the Hively Board of Directors for four years and served for one year as its board chair.
“After an extensive search, I have the pleasure to announce Mary Hekl as the new CEO of Hively,” said current Hively Board Chairman, Ryan Duncan Anderson. “Mary brings a unique set of skills as an expert in HR from her days at Google and familiarity with the organization from her previous term as Board Chair. As interim CEO these past months, she has exhibited creativity and a strategic orientation that we believe will help us expand Hively’s mission into the future. We look forward to her leadership and determination as we continue to provide resources and support to ensure that everyone in the community can thrive.”
Recently, Hekl began a Master of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University with a focus on mental health. She also holds an MBA from the University of Michigan and a BA from Tulane University.
“I am thrilled to lead the Hively team as we work to expand our core services in three distinct areas, “said Hekl. “First - greatly increase the number of families and providers that we help with services such as childcare subsidies, educational programs and referrals to essential services that allow families to thrive. Second - continue to support Tri-Valley residents with food, clothing, housewares and other items through our Hively Family Resource Center in Dublin. Third - become a leading provider of mental health services beyond our current San Leandro location by adding Tri-Valley and Oakland as well as pilot creative ways to improve mental health. The ultimate goal is to increase access, availability and aﬀordability of mental health services and resources."
Starting July 1st, Candida “Candy” Duperroir oﬃcially joins the Hively team as the new Director of Community Services & Education. She brings with her 23 years of experience at sister organization CocoKids, which oﬀers Child Care Resource & Referral services in Contra Costa County. In addition, Duperroir worked as the county organizer for the national grassroots organization, Parent Voices, becoming a leading advocate for access to childcare, housing, and employment services.
“Hively is thrilled to welcome Candy to the team!” said Hekl. “She brings vast experience in childcare resource and referral for parents searching for childcare and other needed services. She is an active parent advocate and an educator for childcare providers and the Early Learning Education system. Candy’s impact will be felt immediately by Alameda County parents and providers.”
Hively, derived from ‘lively’ and ‘hive’, is a thriving community full of life and energy. Hively’s mission is to strengthen Alameda County families so that everyone in our community can thrive. Hively supports local families through childcare stipends and referrals, parent education classes, and family classes, in addition to clinical mental health services and daily essentials such as food, diapers, and clothing. This past year, we served over 2,000 local families and children seeking childcare referrals and served 975 childcare providers. We are fueled by our passion for strengthening thousands of families, regardless of ability to pay. While the pandemic threatened the very existence of many childcare businesses, we were ready to answer this challenge by oﬀering extra support to childcare providers and local families, from masks and gloves to additional subsidies. California Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan recognized our outstanding work during the pandemic and awarded Hively with a California Nonproﬁt-of-the-Year Award in 2020.
Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Hively provides holistic support and services to strengthen families by providing childcare subsidies for CalWORKs recipients; parent education classes to support healthy home environments; and family-strengthening classes to support the parent-child bond. In addition, Hively has aﬀordable mental health services on a sliding-fee scale; and provides economic support through the Hively Family Resource Center, which provides free food, diapers, clothing, shoes, and other basic necessities to families in need.