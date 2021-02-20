The East Bay Holocaust Education Center, a new nonprofit organization based in Pleasanton, is sponsoring an artwork, writing, and video contest open to high school students in the East Bay area.
Contest entries should address the theme, “Why is it important to remember the Holocaust?”
Entries may be submitted through April 1. The winners will be announced April 29, with prizes totaling $3,000.
To enter or find out more information about the contest go to www.ebhec.org/highschoolcontest.
Larry Lagin, a Livermore resident and a board member for the education center, said the nonprofit’s mission is “to create a comprehensive resource center in the East Bay to educate both students and adults about the Holocaust and to honor those personally affected by that genocide.”
Rabbi Raleigh Resnick, the spiritual leader of Chabad of Tri-Valley in Pleasanton, will serve as president of the new Holocaust center.
“We wish to promote a spirit of universal tolerance and peace, using the lessons of the Holocaust to serve as a reminder that genocide can happen at any time, at any place,” Resnick said. “We are committed to preserving the memory of this horrific event by providing educational programs for the region.”