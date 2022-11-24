PLEASANTON — The city will scramble through the end of the year to defend against housing developers looking to exploit a legal loophole to build rogue housing projects.
At its Nov. 15 meeting, the city council received a report on Pleasanton’s Housing Element update process that described the exploit.
While the city previously planned to take advantage of a 120-day grace period following the Housing Element’s Jan. 31, 2023, deadline, Community Development Director Ellen Clark explained that such a strategy could render the city non-compliant beginning Feb. 1, 2023, even with the grace period.
The lapse would trigger the so-called “Builder’s Remedy” of the Housing Accountability Act, “which essentially says that when you don’t have a certified Housing Element — I won’t say that all bets are off, but — effectively the fact that (a builder is) consistent with the general plan, with the zoning, ceases to matter,” continued Clark.
City staff have therefore set a new accelerated schedule, including at least five public meetings before the end of the year, to adopt the Housing Element before the Jan. 31 deadline.
“The above reflects an extremely aggressive schedule that will require significant and dedicated effort on the part of staff, the professional services team, commissions and city council to complete,” read the staff report.
Pleasanton’s Housing Element, part of its General Plan, describes the city’s zonings, policies and programs that support its housing activities. State law requires that cities update their Housing Elements every eight years and incorporate their latest housing targets.
The update due in January will guide Pleasanton from 2023 to 2031 and allow for 5,965 new housing units within the city, as assigned by the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) process.
“For some cities, because of the lateness with which the RHNA was actually delivered, because of COVID, it delayed that process to establish that number,” said Clark. “Most Bay Area cities were planning to make use of the 120-day grace period.”
The staff report described a case in Southern California where a city missed its deadline.
The city “had seen submittal of numerous project applications that proposed to make use of the so-called ‘builder’s remedy’ — a longstanding but seldom used provision of the Housing Accountability Act which had been interpreted to remove most local zoning controls when a jurisdiction has a non-compliant housing element,” read the staff report.
To add to the holiday rush, staff had already fast tracked another project — the Stoneridge Framework — in an attempt to complete it in time for the Housing Element’s adoption.
Intended to guide the configuration of a possible housing project at the Stoneridge Mall site for up to 965 new housing units, the framework began in August to help inform the Housing Element before its final adoption.
“The framework is already very challenging,” said Chuck Davis of the Simon Property Group, one of the four major owners of the mall property. “We have multiple owners with very different desires and perspectives, and trying to pull it all together is kind of a herculean effort in and of itself.”
Clark, however, tried to assuage concerns of a rushed process.
“The framework process will not end in January,” she said. “(Like the Housing Element), it will also continue on and, again, if we need to fine tune, we will have the opportunity to do that.”
According to the city’s current schedule, the city council will certify the Housing Element EIR and adopt the Housing Element on Jan. 26. Afterward, the city will be able to make minor changes, Clark explained.
“We’re, in all likelihood, going to have to bring the Housing Element back to true it up with any final changes,” Clark said. “I think the council, providing that they’re not undoing something that HCD (the Department of Housing and Community Development) felt was really important to that certification, could potentially be adjusted or tweaked a little bit … as long as it doesn’t fall foul of any HCD requirements.”