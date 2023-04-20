Pleasanton police have identified the victim in the shooting at Home Depot yesterday as 26-year-old Blake Mohs. Mohs was a Home Depot loss prevention specialist and Tri-Valley resident.

“I am devastated by the loss of Blake Mohs in yesterday’s senseless shooting. Through his service to Tri- Valley organizations, Blake was a model for others. To have a life cut short is heartbreaking and infuriating. I’m joined by the City Council in offering our deepest condolences to Blake’s family, friends, loved ones, and to everyone impacted by this tragedy,” said Mayor Karla Brown.