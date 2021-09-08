PLEASANTON — Following a listening session between the parents of Jacob Bauer, who died in police custody in 2018, and Chief of Police David Swing, the Pleasanton Police Department (PPD) aims to add a mental health clinician to the force, reported the family’s attorney, Jayme Walker.
An updated policing policy is expected to go before the city council Sept. 21. The Bauers urge residents to voice their support for policing reforms, Walker stated.
The listening session took place last Friday, Sept. 3, as part of the recent $5.9 million settlement in the case of John and Rose Bauer v. City of Pleasanton for the wrongful death of their son, Jacob, a 38-year-old man who was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of his death.
During an interview with The Independent, Walker said Swing — who was not the chief of police when Jacob died — listened sincerely to the family’s concerns about the department’s practices and oversight. Walker called the listening session “a huge step in the right direction for police reform and accountability.”
“We commend Chief Swing for being willing to listen and respond to victims of police misconduct,” Walker said. “We further commend Chief Swing for taking steps to make real change in situations of police response to the mentally ill by forming a team of officers who can respond in mental health situations along with a mental health professional.”
Walker said that PPD still has a long way to go in terms of implementing its own policy 419, which covers crisis intervention; training its officers on that policy; and implementing progressive police reforms, such as those recommended by the Police Executive Research Forum and the 8Can’tWait Campaign.
In addition, Walker provided The Independent with the statements Rose and John read to the chief.
“The day Jacob was killed, all meaning had been drained from our lives,” read Rose’s statement. “Jacob was smart, creative, funny, thoughtful and a gentle old soul. The physical and psychological effects from this trauma and no longer having Jacob in our lives is something that we will never recover from. We have a heartache no one can heal. We hope to prevent this type of tragedy from happening to other families.”
Rose’s statement went on to note that PPD’s current practice of internal oversight is “not effective in identifying training deficiencies or violations of policy. By denying any deficiencies or violations occurred, families are revictimized by lack of accountability.”
She said that in order to ensure appropriate responses by officers, there needs to be accountability for violations of policy and failure to employ crisis intervention training and de-escalation for a person in crisis.
John, who has been a vocal advocate for police reform at city council meetings since his son died, said he would like to see change in the culture and attitudes of the police and the community.
“If the attitude continues to be one of ‘tough on crime, zero tolerance,’ then there will be no change,” read his statement. “To put things in perspective, Jacob, a person who was described as being deranged in the 911 call, was killed for drinking $7.24 (which includes tax & CRV) worth of soda in Raley’s.”
Both parents said they would like to see PPD implement the Police Executive Research Forum’s 30 Guiding Principles for Use of Force, which can be found at https://bit.ly/Indy_PoliceForce.
“Rose and I have discussed oversight/audit of PPD,” John’s statement continued. “All oversight and audit (are) done internally by the PPD. We've come to the conclusion of ‘What are you hiding? What are you afraid that an external audit may expose?’”
Swing declined to comment on specifics of the conversation.
“We had a productive conversation with the Bauer’s and valued their perspective on the important topic of mental health,” Swing said.
While Walker noted that PPD still stands by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office investigation that determined the involved officers had not committed a crime related to the level of force used, she believed the listening session and settlement offered some accountability.
“It’s not often that a family that’s lost a child due to police use of force gets an audience with the chief of police, and they get together and talk about reform,” she said. “I think it’s a really huge step in the right direction.”