LOGO - City of Pleasanton

PLEASANTON – Danville-based real estate firm 300 Venture Group (3VG) announced last week it has purchased the building housing JCPenney at the Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton, a move that could mean the end of the storefront after more than 40 years.

Although plans for the 155,920-square-foot building on nearly 10 acres of valuable real estate were not immediately announced, 3VG said in a statement that the property was “prime real estate in a high barrier to entry market with exceptional fundamentals.”