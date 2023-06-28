PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton City Council has designated nearly 9.5 acres of land at 3400 and 3500 Boulder Street for potential housing after the Kaiser Permanente corporation withdrew its earlier proposal to develop housing on its Stoneridge Mall property.
The move adds the Boulder Street industrial parcels to the city’s state-mandated Housing Element plan and eliminates the Kaiser Permanente parcel at 5600 Stoneridge Mall as a residential development. The Housing Element plan identifies locations that could some day be rezoned for residential development. The State of California is trying to alleviate its housing crisis by requiring communities to increase the parcels that are zoned for housing.
Last year, the California Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) identified the need for 441,176 housing units during the next eight years. Pleasanton’s share was deemed 5,965 units, with percentages for making housing available for family income levels ranging from very-low and low- income to above moderate. In 2012, the eight-year plan called for 2,067. The new eight-year plan calls for 5,965.
As the city worked to pinpoint locations for housing, Boulder Street was considered but not originally included in its plan submitted in January to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), where it is now being reviewed for certification. City staff revisited Boulder after June 6, when Kaiser Permanente officials notified the city that they no longer intended to dispose of its Stoneridge Mall Road property, Pleasanton’s Associate Planner Megan Campbell told the council during its June 20 meeting.
The Kaiser land had been included in the city’s previous Housing Element plan in 2012, because Kaiser had indicated it was interested in potentially developing housing there. A 3-acre portion of the site was rezoned to allow for a density of 30 to 40 units per acre, or up to 182 high-density units for lower income occupants, Campbell said.
Many cities, including Pleasanton, Dublin and Livermore, are struggling to meet state requirements for residents deemed lower income because of the price of housing in the Bay Area.
Although Kaiser changed its mind, dropping the 182 units in the Housing Element plan did not put Pleasanton out of compliance with RHNA’s minimum percentage requirement for lower income housing availability. It did mean, however, that the city no longer had a 189-unit buffer in its plan over that level and was down to just seven units over the minimum, Campbell told the council.
Adding the Boulder Street site offered the possibility of at least 284 lower income units into the plan, building the buffer to 291 units.
RHNA requires that about 40% of new housing in the Bay Area is priced suitably for low to very low income residents. That designation applies to people earning 30% less than Alameda County’s median income, which is about $112,000, according to the 2020 Census.
The two Boulder addresses are occupied by a construction equipment contractor and a concrete mix supplier and are considered underutilized properties, a city staff report said.
The city council voted 4-0, with Councilmember Jack Nibert absent, to approve the Housing Element swap. The change will be made along with some other minor revisions in the document before the state certifies it, Campbell said.
The council rejected an alternate plan to the Boulder site swap that instead would have added 20 parcels in the 3500 to the 3900 blocks of Old Santa Rita Road to the Housing Element. The location showed the potential for 250 units of lower income housing. It was considered underutilized, near transit and a freeway entrance, Campbell said.
Three people related to Wanda Aldrich, who owns property and a home in that area, spoke against the move, saying the elderly woman feared she might be evicted.
After city officials and council members assured the speakers that the Housing Element plan to rezone the area would not force her from her home or require her to sell her property, the council as a group dismissed including the area for potential housing anyway.
Vice Mayor Jack Balch said it concerned him that the Old Santa Rita Road site had multiple owners, and each could do something different with each parcel, creating a hodgepodge of incompatible developments.
“You could have your auto body right next to a brand-new 30-per acre housing project and then go a half a block and have a paint auto group or a tire store,” Balch said.
Mayor Karla Brown said she approved of the Boulder location, but Old Santa Rita Road had done well in studies for land that could be used for housing because of its proximity to transit and freeways.
“I’d like to see (Santa Rita) come back, maybe some portion of it,” Brown said. “I think Boulder is a good option.”