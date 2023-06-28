LOGO - City of Pleasanton

PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton City Council has designated nearly 9.5 acres of land at 3400 and 3500 Boulder Street for potential housing after the Kaiser Permanente corporation withdrew its earlier proposal to develop housing on its Stoneridge Mall property.

The move adds the Boulder Street industrial parcels to the city’s state-mandated Housing Element plan and eliminates the Kaiser Permanente parcel at 5600 Stoneridge Mall as a residential development. The Housing Element plan identifies locations that could some day be rezoned for residential development. The State of California is trying to alleviate its housing crisis by requiring communities to increase the parcels that are zoned for housing.