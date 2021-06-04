Anthony Molleson, a senior at Granada High School, and Kaleb Branscomb, a Pleasanton resident who attends Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland, have received $1,000 scholarships from the Northern California County Chapter of the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame.
The annual scholarships are based on academic achievement, athletic accomplishments and leadership and citizenship in the school and community.
Milleson, who was captain of the Granada football team this year, has a 3.9 grade-point average. He plans to attend California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo in the fall.
Branscomb, named a first-team linebacker this year by the Bay Area News Group, has a 3.56 GPA. He plans to attend San Jose State University.