PLEASANTON — A group of Pleasanton seniors are enjoying a new fitness craze straight out of the pages of a Bollywood dance film. They are loving the way it makes them feel.
Called BollyX, the energetic exercise class was recently added to the Stoneridge Creek Retirement Community’s activity schedule, and the eclectic mix of music and steps keeps residents grooving.
Instructor Shivani Rajnish said the response to her classes has been wonderful. The majority of the participants at Stoneridge Creek are in their mid- to late 70s.
“BollyX combines choreography with the hottest music from around the world,” said Rajnish of the pre-choreographed classes.
Bollywood is the film industry of India, with a unique style of movement and music. BollyX uses that energy to reach people around the world through fitness.
Rajnish has nine years’ experience teaching BollyX. She started in Los Angeles where she earned her instructor certification; then brought her expertise to the Bay Area.
Stoneridge Creek resident Gina Gourley, 74, enjoys the combination of Indian and Arabic music mixed with American music.
“It’s a fun combo,” Gourley said. “There’s been a consistent group of 25-30 of us who attend regularly, and we enjoy the class immensely. We even have some who aren’t ambulatory. They use walkers and such, but we all love Shivani’s joyful approach, and her energy is just contagious.”
Fellow resident Tom Addison, 81, agreed, noting the effort of coordinating hands and feet during the 45-minute cardio class is “firing new synapses” in his brain.
“It’s good for me,” he said. “It’s a challenge, and you work up a little bit of a sweat.”
Stoneridge Creek’s Life Enrichment Director Susan Felice said the BollyX class was added this year because the community is opening up after the coronavirus pandemic that forced so many in person classes to a virtual platform.
“Shivani has this engaging energy, and you might walk in feeling tired or glum, but you leave with a smile,” Felice noted. We try to incorporate the various pillars of wellness into our classes, and this is social and physical. I love to pop in. Seeing everyone dance makes me smile.”