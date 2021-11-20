Jacob Trentini, an eighth grader at Stratford Pleasanton Middle School, has created a new air quality app as a service to his community.
Fume AQI is available free of charge to Apple users and has some useful functions separating it from those already on the market.
“There are two unique features that respond to real needs of people living under wildfire smoke that separates my app from the rest of the competition — ‘Favorites’ and ‘Group by City,’” 13-year-old Jacob said. “Favorites allows users to get instant access with just a stroke to sensors and location’s air quality. Group by City groups all the sensors in a city into cities and takes the median of their AQI (air quality index), temperature and humidity and shows them in a concise and easy to understand form.”
The app takes global use into consideration and includes cities worldwide that suffer from heavy pollution, as well as local areas affected by wildfire. Users can depend on the app to find areas with healthy air quality should their own suffer.
Though an Android version does not exist, Jacob plans to create one in the future to offer the public.
“We are giving back to the community,” Jacob said. “Our family was experiencing these problems, and if we needed to know the air quality, then we assumed everyone else wanted to, as well.”
Inspiration for his app came to Jacob through his personal experience travelling abroad.
“We visited several countries where the air quality was bad, and it could literally change from day to day,” he said. “One day, it could be very hazardous, and another it could be moderate. I realized when I was outside, even for just a few days, how hard it was to breathe. I wondered how hard it would be to live in that same country all year round. This got me thinking about ways I could help.”
He was also inspired after living through the devastating wildfires of last year and being confined indoors for two months due to smoke and poor air quality. As his family searched for places with cleaner air to escape on weekends, Jacob realized a better tool was needed and formed an idea.
“What if I use my coding skills to build an app that provided convenient air quality data and provide that free of charge as community service?” he recalled thinking. “That’s how Fume AQI was born.”
Jacob used coding skills he’d been honing since the age of 6 to create his app. Once he discovered the fun of coding during a coding camp, he began making games and programming robots. He later took classes on the subject, expanding his abilities and learning more advanced concepts. He then began teaching himself iOS development concepts to write the software for Fume AQI.
But his greatest trial was not coding related.
“The most challenging part of this journey was continuing the project at a time when my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Jacob said. “She had to go through surgery and a very difficult recovery, all while I was building my app. But it all the more inspired me to focus my energy towards finishing the app in between taking care of her while she was recovering. Building the app helped me cope with my mom’s battle with breast cancer.”
Jacob’s app has been live for one month now and boasts several hundred users. He said he has exciting things planned for the future and looks forward to increasing his knowledge of software and computer science.
“I am so proud of Jacob and all that he has accomplished,” said Dahlia Salazar, director of Upper School at Stratford Pleasanton Middle School. “As his former fifth-grade teacher to now, I have the joy of witnessing Jacob pursue his passion as an innovator and leader each and every day. He is full of gleam and grit when it comes to computer science and mathematics.”