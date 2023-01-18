PLEASANTON — The rush to nail down a vision for housing at the mall met with pushback at the planning commission’s Jan. 11 meeting. Stoneridge Mall property owners voiced concerns over the accelerated schedule imposed on them, calling some decisions premature.
“(It’s) not to say that we agree with all of it, and we can’t say we disagree with all of it either; it’s just kind of inappropriate relative to where we are in the process,” said Jerry Hunt of the 300 Venture Group, which bought the mall’s JCPenney parcel last year.
The urgency stemmed from the city’s need to demonstrate the Stoneridge site as a viable housing option in its Housing Element plan. Last November, city staff decided against using a 90-day grace period included in the Housing Element process and updated its timeline to complete and adopt its plan before Jan. 31. Councilmember Julie Testa explained that the city must eschew the grace period to avoid rogue housing projects that do not conform to the city’s zoning and planning.
That plan counted on Stoneridge to provide 1,440 of the city’s 5,965 new housing units required by the state, and therefore accelerated the Stoneridge planning effort to be able to include those units.
“We are absolutely moving at a pace that we would not have preferred, but we know is in the best interest of our community,” said Testa. “We needed to do everything we can to look out for the best interest of Pleasanton, and that meant making sure that we had as much in place by the 31st of January as we possibly could.”
The commission unanimously recommended that the city council approve the Stoneridge Framework, the document that provides initial policy guidance and conceptual planning for new housing at the mall.
“We must make a decision that is responsive to the mandate coming down from Sacramento,” said Commission Chair Brandon Pace. “So notwithstanding what we, as a city, might otherwise prefer, these are the choices we’re left with.”
Alan Chamorro, representative of the Lowe-Macy’s team, asked to slow the process down.
“In general, it’s not to say that this framework is right or wrong; it’s just too early,” he said. “When you think about the sequencing and the phasing, and all the asks and all the things we want to do, we’re just saying, don’t put these constraints on us now.”
The comments echoed similar requests from Stoneridge ownership at the Dec. 15, 2022 joint planning commission and city council meeting, asking for more time to come to an agreement on housing unit allocations. From that meeting emerged a set of 13 principles, intended to guide future Stoneridge planning. The principles touched on such goals as economic viability, mixed-use integration and regional placemaking.
“We’re not against the principles, but if you put all of those placemaking ideas together, nobody’s tested if this will actually work,” said Cecily Barclay, land-use attorney for the Simon Property Group, one of the major Stoneridge owners.
Pace admitted that the abbreviated schedule was less than ideal.
“Rushing to a decision inevitably ends up with compromises that, had we a little more time, we would probably have been able to avoid some of the mistakes and so forth,” he explained.
The Housing Element, an element of the city’s General Plan, describes the city’s zonings, policies and programs that support its housing activities. California jurisdictions must update their Housing Elements every eight years, with the one covering 2023 to 2031 due on Jan. 31.
Despite the hesitations expressed by the owners, Community Development Director Ellen Clark felt the Stoneridge discussions had still progressed far enough to defensibly include the site in the city’s Housing Element.
She highlighted the engagement from the owners, who voiced opinions and enthusiasm about the plan.
“And that is more than adequate at this point for us to say we have the necessary buy-in and interest from those owners in making this work,” Clark continued.
Testa also clarified the work that lies ahead for Stoneridge.
“Not much will be cast in stone,” she said. “What we will have are some housing points, but we will absolutely be looking to complete a more comprehensive Stoneridge neighborhood specific plan, where we have the opportunity to look more at the parks, open space, schools and other aspects of making sure that that neighborhood is balanced.”
The city council plans to adopt its draft Housing Element at its Jan. 26 meeting.