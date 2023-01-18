LOGO - City of Pleasanton

PLEASANTON — The rush to nail down a vision for housing at the mall met with pushback at the planning commission’s Jan. 11 meeting. Stoneridge Mall property owners voiced concerns over the accelerated schedule imposed on them, calling some decisions premature.

“(It’s) not to say that we agree with all of it, and we can’t say we disagree with all of it either; it’s just kind of inappropriate relative to where we are in the process,” said Jerry Hunt of the 300 Venture Group, which bought the mall’s JCPenney parcel last year.