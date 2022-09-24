A man identified as Jacob Mauck, 34, was taken into custody last week and charged with making criminal threats, brandishing a firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm after Pleasanton officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 4800 block of Bernal Avenue, according to police.
Police said they received the domestic dispute call about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. After responding to the call and learning from the alleged victim, who had left the house, that Mauck was still inside and armed with a shotgun, police issued a shelter-in-place alert to neighboring residents.