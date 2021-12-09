PLEASANTON — Andres Rodriguez, a captain in the United States Marine Corps’ First Marine Division, experienced the U.S.’s controversial withdrawal from Afghanistan firsthand.
The Pleasanton native had been deployed to Kuwait in April, and said he wasn’t surprised when his team of marines received the call to head into Afghanistan.
“We arrived in Kabul on Aug. 17,” Rodriguez said. “My guys all got tasked out to support different entities. I initially was on the operations floor for the first couple days, liaising with people and different units there. There were American units and units from different NATO countries, so it was hectic. But I spent the majority of my time there at the Abbey Gate, deconflicting, supporting.”
During the chaos of the final days of August, Rodriguez and his unit, helped process people trying to board planes to escape the country before the Taliban reached the city. Rodriguez said a person hoping to leave needed one of five important documents: a United States passport, a United States visa, a green card, a special issue visa, or a yellow embassy badge from the Kabul Embassy.
“If a person had one of those five, they were good to begin processing,” Rodriguez said. “When I was helping, I was helping the people who didn’t have those, but who were deemed able to leave: interpreters, a couple families.”
Rodriguez was also receiving texts from people in the United States who were trying to get coworkers or family members out. In one instance, a congressmen asked Rodriguez to find a family of five, in matching turquoise shirts, who were cleared to leave by the state department. Rodriguez spent an afternoon wading through crowds searching for the family, before he was able to find them.
“It was a case-by-case basis on who the state department said could go,” Rodriguez explained. “Marines did the initial screening. The state department was screening at the gate and at the terminal. They made the final call of whoever didn’t get to go.”
The process didn’t always go smoothly. Rodriguez said he had to halt proceedings and wait for direction from the state department more than once. His progress was also slowed by the suicide bombing on Aug. 26. Rodriguez was 200 meters away from the explosion and heard the ensuring chaos. During the aftermath, his company held Abbey Gate, a main entrance into the airport. In the end, he and his unit continued to process as many individuals as they could.
“My Marines, Echo Company Marines, were all there to help as many people as possible,” Rodriguez said. “No one cared about the politics of it; we just legitimately wanted to help. If there was someone we could help and get onto a plane, that was all we wanted to do. We all probably would have stayed longer, have gone in sooner, if we could have, if we could have helped more people.”
Rodriguez grew up in Pleasanton and graduated from Amador Valley High in 2008. During high school, he worked for Wente Vineyards in Livermore, where he met his wife, Michelle. He enjoyed hiking on Pleasanton Ridge and eating at Fiesta Taco. After graduation, he enlisted in the Marine Corps through the Livermore recruiting office and began attending school at Cal Poly Pomona. He was commissioned in 2012 and went on active duty in 2013.
Rodriguez’s father, Pete Rodriguez, said he wasn’t surprised when his son turned down a Reserve Officers Training Corps scholarship to go to boot camp.
“He had wanted to be a Marine since he was 8,” Pete Rodriguez said. “I did 25 years in the Naval Reserves, so he was exposed to it early on, and he wanted to join the Marines because they were tough.”
Rodriguez is currently stationed in Southern California. He is enjoying his time on American soil, where he can focus on his growing family.