PLEASANTON — For the first time since the pandemic, Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown gave the annual State of the City address in person at the Palm Event Center in the Vineyard on March 29.
“Pleasanton is an award-winning place to live, work and raise a family,” said Brown. “Last year we leaned in and defined a new normal; we embraced positive changes … we supported businesses as they bounced back, and we got back to full programs at the city for activities and community events … we came back well prepared for what’s ahead.”
Speaking before a sold-out crowd of community members, local officials and residents, Brown thanked organizations such as CityServe, Sunflower Hill, Open Heart Kitchen and Meals on Wheels, for their service to the community, while touching on the city’s accomplishments and goals.
Citing Pleasanton’s award-winning schools, diverse programs and cultures, and a hearty mix of small businesses, Brown highlighted the city’s flourishing and stable economy.
“The thriving new commercial corridor development on Johnson Drive will take advantage of its location, and it will generate a very nice tax revenue for our city,” said Brown referring to the planned-for Costco facility and accompanying hotels and roadways. Brown added that the unprecedented winter storms have delayed the project because “you can’t pour concrete in the rain.” However, she noted that the work should be completed by early 2024.
Continuing with the topic of commerce, Brown pointed to the recent expansion of Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley and its purchase of five buildings in the Hacienda Lakes Business Park.
“(Stanford) had choices, and they selected Pleasanton,” said Brown. “And now our Tri-Valley residents in need of medical care will benefit from access to superior services right here in Pleasanton.”
Brown talked about the close working relationship among the five Tri-Valley mayors and their united commitment to completing and constructing Valley Link. The zero-emissions train service is estimated to remove 30,000 cars from the road each day.
“While it is a long-term project, it is important and will benefit our community for generations,” she said.
When it comes to public safety, Brown said the city has “a lot to brag about,” with Pleasanton ranked as the 11th safest city in California in 2022.
“We were also named the 50th safest city in the country, which is a testament to all our hard-working employees,” she continued.
A recent survey conducted by the city showed that 96% of residents, businesses and visitors consider Pleasanton a safe place to be, she added.
A new policing program implemented in 2022 has garnered great success, according to Brown. She credited the alternative response unit, a community alternative to the standard 911 call, for reducing officer-initiated mental health calls by 50% and a 70% decrease in youth mental health calls. The alterative response unit pairs mental health clinicians with police officers when called to a mental health scene.
“The success of this program has been tremendous,” Brown added.
Brown also touched on the city’s water supply and the discovery of PFAS chemicals in Pleasanton’s three locally operated wells.
“We found a few years back that PFAS were detected in the groundwater,” said Brown. “(The levels of contamination) were in just the notification phase, but we immediately took the wells offline for your safety … (and) over the past six months, we have been researching water to find solutions to our shortfall.”
She added that despite the unseasonably wet winter, the city is still looking to the community to meet its 15% conservation threshold – a target that has been met every month since last May.
With a surplus of $5.7 million in the city’s coffers, Brown said Pleasanton is thriving.
“Our city is financially strong, and we did it by tightening our belt,” she said.
In closing, the mayor spoke about the creation of the city’s five-year strategic plan and the importance of public participation.
“Pleasanton is our city, and we want to hear from you on crafting solutions to our challenges,” she said. “We are keeping our community safe, and we are providing affordable housing, and we require all of us to build a vision to work harmoniously together. Our new strategic plan will consider financial, staff resources and infrastructure timelines and will help maintain momentum and priorities, and the public will have an opportunity to weigh in … Simply put, Pleasanton is an incredible place to live.”