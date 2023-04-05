PLS-STATE OF THE CITY.jpg

PLEASANTON — For the first time since the pandemic, Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown gave the annual State of the City address in person at the Palm Event Center in the Vineyard on March 29.

“Pleasanton is an award-winning place to live, work and raise a family,” said Brown. “Last year we leaned in and defined a new normal; we embraced positive changes … we supported businesses as they bounced back, and we got back to full programs at the city for activities and community events … we came back well prepared for what’s ahead.”