PLEASANTON — The city council unanimously scrapped plans for the Meadowlark Trail last Tuesday, May 17, despite having already awarded a construction contract for the 0.6-mile dirt path.
Opponents of the trail — a proposed loop around the Meadowlark housing project currently under construction west of the Alviso Adobe Community Park — have dubbed it a “trail to nowhere” because of its short length and lack of connections to other trails.
“A loop that goes around eight homes -- I just don’t see that as a beautiful amenity,” said Mayor Karla Brown.
The council, along with residents of the neighboring Laguna Oaks neighborhood, also cited fire risks, traffic concerns and redundancy with the nearby Castleridge Trailhead of Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park as reasons to cancel construction.
The proposed trail’s 22-acres of open space were created by an agreement with the developer of the Meadowlark housing project, Sun Meadowlark. The city was expected to construct a public trail on the land looping around the new development. Sun Meadowlark also agreed to pay the city $57,379 for construction of the 0.6-mile trail, which it did in 2020.
The agreement itself, however, and its trail plans, dated back to 2006.
Since then, the construction of Castleridge Trailhead — also adjacent to Alviso Adobe and less than a quarter mile away — was completed in 2018, opening access to Pleasanton Ridge’s network of trails and, at times, creating parking issues along Old Foothill Road.
“I believe the Castleridge Trailhead wasn’t even envisioned when this trail (was planned) back in the ‘05-‘06 time,” said Brown.
Nevertheless, the city continued forward with the Meadowlark Trail and awarded a trail construction contract to American Ramp Company last November.
Soon after, word reached the city council that many residents were unaware of the trail’s plans, and outreach conducted in March suggested that most residents opposed the idea.
Sun Meadowlark did not take a stance either for or against the trail.
“Sun Meadowlark does not wish to be reimbursed should you decide not to build the trail,” said Terrence Chen, Sun Meadowlark representative. “We authorize the city to keep the funds previously provided and to use those funds for any other trails that the city has.”
Proponents of the trail envisioned collaboration with Alviso Adobe’s youth programs, allowing children an opportunity to explore the environment at the base of Pleasanton Ridge. They also pointed to the steepness of the trail at Castleridge, which renders it prohibitive to some trail users and therefore distinct from the gentler Meadowlark Trail.
City staff estimated that the city will have to pay about $5,000 to cancel the contract with American Ramp, while the Bicycle, Pedestrian and Trails Committee will investigate other uses for the remaining funds — about $50,000 — previously earmarked for Meadowlark.