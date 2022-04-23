Live applause in the council chamber met Mayor Karla Brown’s “You will not have cricket at Muirwood” proclamation at the special city council meeting on April 12.
The council’s unanimous decision to scrap Muirwood Community Park as a possible near-term solution for cricket in Pleasanton provided closure to resident concerns about safety, parking and miscommunication from the Pleasanton Parks and Recreation Commission.
Cricket is a team sport involving a flat bat and a hard ball, played on a circular field with a rectangular pitch at its center. The Muirwood proposal called for a field with a minimum 180-foot radius and a synthetic, matted pitch.
Discussion between the city and the residents surrounding the park surged following a meeting last November in which the parks and recreation commission unanimously approved to recommend a cricket pitch at Muirwood.
Subsequent community feedback, gathered through three outreach events in February, yielded 193 comments on the proposal. These comments, along with an additional 80 emails, overwhelmingly opposed the project at Muirwood.
“In my career, the most feedback I’ve ever seen from any outreach event,” said Assistant Director of Library and Recreation Michele Crose.
Residents cited confusion over an unenforceable youth-only rule and a possible conflict of interest surrounding Parks and Recreation Commissioner Rameshu Immadi as reasons to question the transparency of the proposal. Concerns about the safety of errant cricket balls, parking capacity and conflict with existing park activities also weighed on the minds of the park’s neighbors.
Immadi, who is the founder of Cricket for Cubs, a non-profit organization that promotes youth cricket in the Tri-Valley, explained to The Independent that he did not feel his organization constituted a conflict of interest with the cricket proposals, and therefore included his vote in the November recommendation to locate a pitch at Muirwood.
“I believe that he should have recused himself from voting,” said Muirwood neighbor and former Pleasanton councilmember, Matt Sullivan, previously.
Public commenters at the special meeting reiterated the outreach feedback, but also voiced support for cricket, in general, in Pleasanton — just not at Muirwood.
“The space was never built for it,” said resident Stephen Wallace. “It’s a community park, it’s not a sports park … it doesn’t have the room for adults, which would surely move into that just for practice.”
A group of residents, most of whom self-identified as middle-school students, spoke publicly at the meeting via phone. Their speeches revolved around their desire to play cricket in Pleasanton and the benefits of the sport.
“I think that we should build more cricket fields in Pleasanton, not just so me and my friends can practice cricket, but also because more people could learn about cricket,” said resident Jagath Prabhath.
The council recommended that, instead of Muirwood, staff further explore repurposing an existing softball field at Ken Mercer Sports Park as a first step towards cricket in Pleasanton. It also supported the idea of a full-size, 240-foot cricket field at either Bernal Community Park or Staples Ranch, although Councilmember Jack Balch raised concerns about water requirements at Bernal, which does not use recycled water, in light of the current drought.
City staff will next conduct further research and additional outreach on possible new cricket locations before presenting an updated proposal to the parks and recreation commission.