The Pleasanton City Council tried out last month a new prioritization process for capital improvement program (CIP) projects, freeing up some $8.2 million for 16 higher priority projects identified by city staff.
A unanimous decision to reallocate funds from projects such as parking-lot resurfacing; heating, ventilation and air conditioning replacements; and improvements to Division Street now allow for more pressing projects to move forward, such as library lighting, electric-vehicle charging upgrades, and park-sidewalk resurfacing.
“(Prioritization) has traditionally been a ‘pay-go’ process, (where) there has to be funds identified for a project to be budgeted and entered into the two-year budgeting process,” said Director of Engineering Steve Kirkpatrick. “Then, after a project has been funded and it’s in the next two-year cycle, it doesn’t get considered again unless additional funding is needed to complete that project.”
The new process asks the city council to revisit all incomplete projects and possibly reallocate their funding when considered against the current priority queue.
Staff recommended that the city reallocate funding for 15 of the city’s 65 general-fund CIP projects. However, Councilmember Julie Testa asked that the Bernal Community Farm, with a balance of $350,000, retain its funding and be carried forward instead.
Vice Mayor Jack Balch added that ongoing talks with public agency StopWaste and the City of Livermore furthered the argument to use the Bernal Community Farm located along Laguna Creek Lane south of I-680 as a mulch target, and keep the park project funded.
“The idea of being able to comply with SB (Senate Bill) 1383 — mulch procurement and usage — this has other benefits to us outside of just the community farm that might come to mind,” said Balch.
The first phase of the community farm project, which will include area access, essential utilities and a demonstration garden, will cost about $1.2 million, according to City Manager Gerry Beaudin. The remaining five phases will expand the city’s Garden Patch program, construct a learning center, develop a row-crop area, and develop an orchard and vineyard area.
Although the council reached a consensus with the community farm, the new prioritization process may also create more council deliberation, as it opens up past decisions for reconsideration.
Balch motioned to release the $3 million currently earmarked for the Ken Mercer Skatepark to other projects, citing that funding for other projects was more important.“While it’s an amenity in our community, I’ll just say that I believe we need to be taking care of the things we have before we bring on additional amenities,” said Balch.
Councilmember Valerie Arkin, however, preferred to defer that discussion.
“There are other things like that on this list,” said Arkin. “I don’t think the skatepark’s the only one.”
Balch’s motion failed to pass 4-1.
City staff will take the city council’s reallocation feedback to create an operating budget and capital project budget, which the council will consider at an April 18 budget workshop.