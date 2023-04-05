LOGO - City of Pleasanton

The Pleasanton City Council tried out last month a new prioritization process for capital improvement program (CIP) projects, freeing up some $8.2 million for 16 higher priority projects identified by city staff.

A unanimous decision to reallocate funds from projects such as parking-lot resurfacing; heating, ventilation and air conditioning replacements; and improvements to Division Street now allow for more pressing projects to move forward, such as library lighting, electric-vehicle charging upgrades, and park-sidewalk resurfacing.