PLEASANTON — The National Football League (NFL) announced on Tuesday this week the unexpected passing of 85-year-old Pleasanton resident John Madden — a NFL Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster.
"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said of the Pleasanton resident in a statement. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.”
He continued, "Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."
While famous beyond Pleasanton, Madden and his family were also known locally for their contributions to the Tri-Valley community. His sons, Mike and Joe Madden, served on the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center (LVPAC) board, the body that made the completion of the Bankhead Theater a reality in 2007. The Maddens were a leading donor behind this cause, offering a substantial contribution to LVPAC, which resulted in the area on the east side of the Bankhead being named the “Madden Courtyard.”
“Because of their early support, the Maddens are seen as visionary founders of a cultural arts hub — a remarkable addition to a community the size of Livermore,” said Chris Carter, LVPAC executive director.
As prominent landowners and investors, the family played a significant role in the revitalization of Livermore’s downtown. They built and purchased businesses off First Street and its surrounding area. Their ownership of businesses in Pleasanton includes the Rose Hotel on Main Street.
On the national stage, Madden’s career launched in the 1960s, when he coached at the collegiate level, before NFL coach and executive Al Davis hired him to lead the Oakland Raiders in 1967. Calling Madden’s influence on the sport of football “impossible to overstate,” NBC Sports reported that he was the youngest head coach in the professional arena. The Raiders went on to win the Super Bowl title that very season.
“He still has the all-time highest winning percentage among all coaches who won at least 100 games,” the report continued.
From the late ’70s through the early 2000s, Madden offered his football perspective as a broadcaster for various sports TV and radio stations. He also appeared on the big screen in films such as “Christine,” “Little Giants” and “The Replacements” in which he was cast as characters who were also coaches or broadcasters. Created in 1988, a popular video game called “Madden NFL” featured Madden’s voice and personality. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006.
During his last broadcast alongside the late Pat Summerall, who called games with Madden for 21 years, the two broadcasters said their goodbyes ahead of retirement.
“They can take me from here, standing next to you, which is going to happen,” Summerall said to Madden. “But one thing they can’t take is my feeling for you, the friendship we developed; we’ve been a team, and I’m proud of that fact — we’ve been a winning team.”