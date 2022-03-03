Culinary Angels, a nonprofit organization that provides nutrient-rich meals to people going through cancer treatment and their caregivers, will launch a produce donation drive at the Pleasanton Farmers Market, at Main and W. Angela streets, on Saturday, March 5.
The drive will continue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every other Saturday.
The nonprofit provides meals and nutrition education to residents of Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin, San Ramon, and Danville. Lists of produce needed by the organization would be available at 10 organic vendor booths at the farmers market so people can add them to their purchases.
Lisa McNaney, Culinary Angels executive director, said a similar donation drive at the Livermore farmers market in 2021 resulted in about 100 pounds of organic produce weekly.
Culinary Angel volunteers will also be on hand to answer questions, including how to sign up for the free meal service.