PLEASANTON – A former Pleasanton police officer recently sued the city claiming the department fired him after he attended a “Stop The Steal” rally in Sacramento on Jan. 6, 2021, the same day insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

Peter McNeff alleges former City Manager Brian Dolan’s decision to terminate him Feb. 4, 2022, violated his First Amendment rights to join the rally while off duty and post on social media. The social media content he published offered his conservative opinions about gun use, mental illness, Muslim extremism, Israel and California’s COVID-19 guidelines.