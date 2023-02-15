PLEASANTON – A former Pleasanton police officer recently sued the city claiming the department fired him after he attended a “Stop The Steal” rally in Sacramento on Jan. 6, 2021, the same day insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.
Peter McNeff alleges former City Manager Brian Dolan’s decision to terminate him Feb. 4, 2022, violated his First Amendment rights to join the rally while off duty and post on social media. The social media content he published offered his conservative opinions about gun use, mental illness, Muslim extremism, Israel and California’s COVID-19 guidelines.
“Mr. McNeff was, in fact, fired because he expressed protected political opinions and ideologies deemed ‘unpopular’ and even stupid by the department,” McNeff’s lawsuit filed Jan. 10 in U.S. District Court in Oakland states.
The lawsuit alleges McNeff suffered numerous adverse employment actions, including being placed on administrative leave and investigated, losing his job as a police officer and becoming ineligible for rehire, as well as “public shaming, disgrace and humiliation.”
His attorney, Karren Kenney, did not respond to requests for an interview. A receptionist at her Costa Mesa office said she was not talking with reporters.
Pleasanton City Manager Gerry Beaudin said the city did not comment on personnel matters or litigation.
According to the lawsuit, McNeff had an exemplary record with commendations and positive performance evaluations throughout his five years with the department until he attended the rally in Sacramento. “Stop the Steal” proponents believe former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, but that massive fraud cost him the job.
That day, when Congress was set to formally count Electoral College votes to officially elect President Joseph Biden, Trump supporters gathered near the White House in Washington to protest. Trump spoke, inciting the crowd to march upon the Capitol, where thousands of people including white supremacists known as the Proud Boys broke through police lines, shattering windows, and breaking into the building and chambers. Senators and representatives were forced to evacuate but returned after order was restored hours later to complete their duties.
Meanwhile, crowds that included the Proud Boys and the Three Percenters, a far-right militia group, listened to Trump’s speech while demonstrating at the Capitol in Sacramento. By the afternoon, tempers flared and fights erupted between Proud Boys and counter-protesters. Sacramento police made 11 arrests.
McNeff’s lawsuit said he attended a rally in Sacramento that day as a private citizen in civilian clothing. “There is no evidence,” the lawsuit stated, “that he did anything but attend and observe the rally.”
Afterward McNeff posted a photograph of himself and his wife on his personal Facebook page, which used a pseudonym, “Jonathan P.”
A fellow Pleasanton officer who saw the photo complained to a superior, triggering discussion in the department about McNeff’s political views. He was referred to as a “moron” and widely criticized and ridiculed, the lawsuit contends.
The lawsuit said a police sergeant then wrote a memo to his superiors, concluding that McNeff “directly associated himself with the unlawful activities in the U.S. Capitol” and “associated with extremist groups that promote racist and violent ideologies and carry out violence.”
“These conclusions,” the lawsuit continued, “were a direct attack on Mr. McNeff’s character and reputation and were unsupported by any real evidence.”
“If asked, Mr. McNeff would and could explain his protected political views that he believed there were errors in the 2020 election that needed a thorough investigation,” the lawsuit said. “Mr. McNeff never indicated and never would indicate he had any support for or association with any radical or extremist group.”
The police department opened an investigation using an outside law firm that also examined posts on McNeff’s Facebook page.
Dolan and Police Chief David Swing then fired him. The lawsuit identifies the city, Dolan, Swing and Capt. Larry Cox as defendants. McNeff is seeking damages for a violation of his First Amendment rights; retaliation for engaging in political activity; and wrongful discharge for lawful off-duty conduct.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in Northern California is aware of McNeff’s case. Chessie Thatcher, a senior staff attorney for the organization, said police officers and other public employees have First Amendment rights to assemble and peacefully protest, but they are “diminished rights.”
“The reason for that is because if their speech can be construed as speaking for the government and/or undercutting the public’s trust in that officer’s ability to serve fairly and impartially, then the police department as a whole may have an issue with its own relationships with the community,” Thatcher said.
Thatcher said she knew nothing of McNeff’s job history and how other concerns could have played a role in his dismissal. The issue is whether the officer’s interests match against the government employer’s interests. Information about his record was not available.
“For this officer, it does seem like his attendance at a peaceful protest might not have been enough to warrant termination, but it did result in some violence and some arrests,” Thatcher said. “It does sound like he made other comments that disrupted his relationship with his fellow officers, which is what caused them to report his social media posts to his employer. And so the law enforcement department is tasked with evaluating ‘how does that conduct and expression work with our ability and our image in the community in being able to deliver services fairly and impartially.’”
Thatcher said McNeff’s case raises interesting questions about employees’ ability to engage in protected activity, but the ACLU will not become involved. Thatcher said the ACLU is committed to the First Amendment but is also “committed to racial and democratic interests that are beyond just whether an officer is able to go to a Stop the Steal rally.”
“You can attend a rally in a protest,” Thatcher said. “But it doesn’t mean that there will be no consequences depending on what your work is.”