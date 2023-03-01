PLEASANTON – Solutions to the city’s water contamination issues will likely require a variety of options, according to an initial report from Pleasanton’s Water Supply Alternatives Study.
Engineering consulting firm Brown and Caldwell, working with the city, helped present the study’s first update at the Feb. 21 city council meeting.
Jenny Gain, Brown and Caldwell managing engineer, listed groundwater supply options that included a city-managed treatment facility, new wells outside of the plume, and a joint project between the city and Zone 7 to build a regional treatment facility. She also shared non-groundwater options, such as desalination, stormwater capture, and water purchases from outside the city.
“It would not surprise me that the ultimate recommendation, or several recommendations, end up being a combination of perhaps all of these items,” said Councilmember Jeff Nibert.
Last November, increased forever-chemical research and tighter state health recommendations prompted the city to shut down its groundwater wells in response to a plume, and it has since embarked on a quest to make up the supply deficit.
“I think we’re a little ahead of the curve right now that we have discovered PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in our groundwater,” said Mayor Karla Brown.
In contrast to other Tri-Valley cities, Pleasanton enjoys its own groundwater pumping rights. The city, in the past, used those rights to supplement water bought from the regional supplier, Zone 7. When its three wells were operational, Pleasanton’s 3,500 acre-feet per year groundwater allotment made up about 20% of the city’s water supply.
But since November, the city has been buying all of its water from Zone 7 while it conducts its supply alternatives study.
Several supply options will require a partnership with Zone 7 and therefore warrant further assessment.
“As we talk about Zone 7 here tonight, it’s really staff at Zone 7,” said City Manager Gerry Beaudin. “The board at Zone 7 has not been engaging in this dialogue.”
However, Dan Repp, Pleasanton managing director of utilities, said that Zone 7 has assisted the city throughout the study.
“I think it’s helpful to remember that Zone 7 is the regional water provider,” said Repp. “That’s their mission: to provide water to all of the retailers in this valley. They’re not deviating from that and they’re willing to support us on that.”
Councilmember Valerie Arkin urged the study team to think ahead when planning the water supply, alluding to the city’s recently adopted Housing Element, which zoned for 6,391 new housing units over the next eight years.
“Please consider the growth factor with primarily the residential growth (that) will happen in the future and accommodating that,” said Arkin. “Putting a lot of money forth on these alternatives, we want to make sure we’re going to be able to address that in the future.”
Although the project team did not yet provide recommendations, Mayor Brown and Councilmember Julie Testa expressed a preference for building a treatment facility at Well 8, which would be a scaled-down version of the PFAS Treatment and Wells Rehabilitation project that the city paused last September due to rising costs and moving health targets.
The Water Supply Alternatives Study will next present an update to the city council in the second quarter of the year.