PLEASANTON – Pamela Ott has been named as the City of Pleasanton’s new assistant city manager.
Ott has worked with the city for 19 years and served as interim assistant city manager prior to the appointment. She said she is honored and excited to continue serving the city and looks forward to the challenges of her new role.
“This coming year, I’ll be working with my colleagues and the city council to address several key projects associated with our city’s long-term well-being,” said Ott. “Key projects include conducting a study of water supply alternatives and planning for infrastructure. The year 2023 will offer many challenges and opportunities as we identify and implement policies and projects that benefit our residents and businesses.”
Ott offers three decades of experience in operations and management covering both the private and public sectors. During her tenure with Pleasanton, Ott has served as economic development manager and director, and spearheaded a range of initiatives including projects associated with Workday, 10X Genomics, and Johnson Drive Economic Development Zone. She oversaw Pleasanton’s public information activities, planned and enhanced efficiency in service delivery, facilitated the city’s Economic Vitality Committee and ad hoc task forces, helped design and deliver business support programs, and served as the city’s representative to numerous local and regional organizations.
Prior to working with Pleasanton, Ott was employed as the executive director of the Pleasanton Downtown Association, helping to build community-based associations in other cities. Before transitioning to the public sector, Ott managed retail and banking operations.
Ott holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Florida, a master’s degree in Organization Development from the University of San Francisco and completed the Continuing Education for Public Officials program. She served on the Citizens Oversight Committee for the Chabot-Las Positas College District and the board of Valley Humane Society, and is currently on the Community Advisory Relations Board for Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley.
Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown stated, “I am very pleased with City Manager Beaudin’s selection for assistant city manager, Ms. Pamela Ott, and I look forward to working with her in the coming years. Pamela has earned her position as one of Pleasanton’s top staff leaders.”
Ott has lived in Pleasanton since 2001 and said she is deeply committed to the city’s wellbeing.
“I look forward to collaborating with the city manager and executive team, our outstanding staff, and the city council to ensure that Pleasanton remains the exceptional city that it is,” she said.