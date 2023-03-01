LOGO - Pleasanton Unified School District PUSD

PLEASANTON – Parents of Pleasanton Middle School (PMS) recently voiced their concerns about student violence at the Pleasanton City Council meeting on Feb. 7.

They were motivated by a fight between two PMS students that took place across from the school at the Pleasanton Library on Jan. 19 after school had ended for the day. Police were called to the scene by observers, and a video of the fight was posted on social media.