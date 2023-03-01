PLEASANTON – Parents of Pleasanton Middle School (PMS) recently voiced their concerns about student violence at the Pleasanton City Council meeting on Feb. 7.
They were motivated by a fight between two PMS students that took place across from the school at the Pleasanton Library on Jan. 19 after school had ended for the day. Police were called to the scene by observers, and a video of the fight was posted on social media.
“Bullying, fighting, bad behaviors are out of control,” said Vicki LaBarge, whose children attended school in Pleasanton. “Although this fight happened off school grounds, fights and horrible behaviors happen at the schools, and nothing is done. Administrators give parents lip service and nothing more.”
LaBarge joined others from the community to speak to the city council about the incident on Jan. 19, with many saying physical violence is a common occurrence throughout the district. LaBarge said she specifically asked the city to support the schools by providing more funding for school resource officers (SROs).
Because the students involved were juveniles, details about injuries and consequences are not being disclosed. Pleasanton Police Department’s Lt. Erik Silacci, a spokesperson for the department, released a statement noting the incident is under investigation.
“In cases such as fights, there could be police and/or school consequences depending on the age of the involved persons,” he said. “The goal of the juvenile justice system is to focus on rehabilitation. Pleasanton Middle School administrators are also investigating this case as the school has jurisdiction over their students from the time they leave school until they arrive home at their residence.”
During the Feb. 7 city council Meeting, Pleasanton City Manager Gerry Beaudin explained that public safety does fall under the auspices of the City of Pleasanton, but the city works with the Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) to help ensure that safety extends to school campuses.
“We do have a memorandum of understanding, and that is the heart of the discussion about how the district and the school operate,” Beaudin said. “But in terms of our budget and the things we are doing here operationally, it is a completely different set of funding sources and a different set of responsibilities relative to the school board and the school district.”
PMS Principal Joe Nguyen also spoke at the meeting, saying he attended to hear the community and gather input. He said student safety is important and that he intended to engage various stakeholders and continuously make adjustments.
“I have no tolerance for violence in schools,” he told the city council. “That deserves a response both disciplinary and any other way we can do that, because we are more than just an educational – in terms of academics – institution. We have to teach how to be people and how to be better people. It is at the forefront of the work we have done and continue to do.”
PUSD Spokesperson Patrick Gannon said the school district is addressing the specific incident but should be more focused on behavioral trends that have been emerging from the pandemic. He said while the altercation was disturbing, violence is a community issue, and not just centralized at one school site.
“It’s something we are trying to address as a system, and we can definitely do better, and we want to do that working with the community,” Gannon said.
The PUSD board and the Pleasanton City Council will hold its annual joint meeting in April, during which time, the agencies will discuss the topic of student violence. Vice Mayor Jack Balch expressed the hope that at the joint meeting, he would hear identified, measurable steps to move forward from this incident.
Since the fight on Jan. 19, Gannon said PMS staff has increased supervision during passing periods, and as students arrive at and leave school, especially near the library.
In addition to these reactive measures, PMS site administration visited every class to speak with students about behavior and expectations. Administration also discussed social and emotional learning, self-regulation and understanding the emotions and feelings behind what causes violent behaviors.
“We want families to know that we hear their concerns, and we are taking this – and when I say ‘this,’ I mean the issues we’ve seen with student behavior – very seriously,” Gannon said. “We hope that they’ll work with us in helping our students be better moving forward, because we are better than this and we know that our students can be better than this. We just have to show them.”