The Pleasanton Partnerships in Education Foundation (PPIE) is hosting its Ninth Annual Race to Education for the entire community as a virtual race this year, from April 11 to 18.
Their goal is to encourage as many people as possible to run, walk, or bike around the world and have fun while raising much-needed funds for schools and students during this challenging time. Last year, they raced around the U.S. twice, clocking more than 28,000 miles. This year, they plan to run around the world, visiting some countries that represent the diverse and multi-faceted community.
The virtual race will feature stops in China, India, Middle East, Europe, and back to Pleasanton - with e-postcards and virtual badges from different countries. Join a school or company team for some friendly competition and prizes, as well as cool, one-of-a-kind Virtual Race 2021 shirts to commemorate this unique time in history. You can also wear your race shirt from April 11 to 18 to selected local businesses around town to get discounts and support the community.
This year's event is set up as a challenge, meaning you can upload your virtual participation each time you run, walk, or skip as part of the challenge, starting on April 11 and continuing through April 18. The deadline to upload activities is 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on April 18. You can choose to upload activity once, twice, or every day: your level of participation is up to you. Only upload exercise that takes place between April 11 and April 18.
Accepted activities are running, walking, cycling, scootering, elliptical, and rollerblading. Submit your activity in miles. To help track your distance, organizers suggest using a GPS mileage tracking app and a cell phone or a smart device (Apple watch, Garmin, etc.). If you don't want to download any more apps, iPhones have a built-in app to track your steps and miles. On Android devices, check out 'Google Fit.'
To submit your results, visit the 'results' tab on the PPIE Run page at runsignup.com, click 'submit virtual results', look yourself up using your name and date of birth, and log your activity.
You can also submit by logging into your runsignup account (link at beginning of your confirmation email) and visiting your profile, then view your 'upcoming events', and on the right side click 'submit virtual results'.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3cOXIk9.
Shirt pick up is scheduled for Sunday, April 11, and Monday, April 12, with drive through packet pick-up at Bay Club in Pleasanton. Registration goes through April 9, and the cost is $25 with shirt; and $20 without shirt; and $8 for
T-shirt to be mailed. Deadline to request shirt mailing is April 9 at 11:59 p.m. For shirts ordered after April 9 at 11:59 p.m., print out of the order is required at packet pick-up on April 11 and 12. For shirts ordered after packet pick up, contact Zoe Gill at zoe.gill@ppie.org for pick up.
Additionally, a 50% discount will be offered to Pleasanton Unified School District teachers and staff. Identification is required.