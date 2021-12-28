On Monday, Dec. 27, at 5:30 p.m., the Pleasanton Police Department received reports of a vehicle colliding with a pedestrian on Hopyard Road near Hansen Drive.
The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hopyard Road when it struck the pedestrian, who was walking eastbound across Hopyard Road, outside of a crosswalk. The pedestrian was transported to Eden Hospital with critical injuries. The Pleasanton Police Department Traffic Unit responded to the scene and continues to investigate the collision. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the officers.
“It has not been determined whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision,” said Traffic Sgt. Steve Ayers in a press release issued Tuesday . “Due to the ongoing investigation, the identities of the driver and pedestrian are not being released at this time.”
Anyone with information related to the collision is encouraged to contact the Pleasanton Police Department Traffic Unit at 925-931-5100.