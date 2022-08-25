LOGO - City of Pleasanton

PLEASANTON – The search for a suitable site for a regional recycled water fill station will continue, following the city council’s unanimous rescission of its approval to build such a station on the Zone 7 property at 5997 Parkside Drive, adjacent to the west end of the Ken Mercer Sports Park.

During the Aug. 16 council meeting, more than 20 residents, many from the Parkside neighborhood, shared their concerns about long lines, traffic risks, air pollution and emergency access should the station be built.