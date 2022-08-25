PLEASANTON – The search for a suitable site for a regional recycled water fill station will continue, following the city council’s unanimous rescission of its approval to build such a station on the Zone 7 property at 5997 Parkside Drive, adjacent to the west end of the Ken Mercer Sports Park.
During the Aug. 16 council meeting, more than 20 residents, many from the Parkside neighborhood, shared their concerns about long lines, traffic risks, air pollution and emergency access should the station be built.
Residents also expressed disappointment over a lack of notification about the project. Parkside’s only two access points lay near the project site but most of the narrow neighborhood lay outside the standard 1,000-foot notification circle. The geometry caused the city’s policy to leave many affected residents in the dark about the city’s plans.
“I got one notice after you had already voted on this project,” said Parkside resident Lynn Kriegbaum. “I’m disappointed to learn that you’ve been working on it for a year, and we were not brought into this conversation.”
Another resident, Susan Schall, who helped organize a neighborhood petition garnering signatures from 77% of Parkside households, told The Independent, “I found out about this after the fact. Someone had mentioned that the city council was moving forward to approve this fill station, and I had never even heard of it.”
Councilmembers said that they were perplexed that at the previous meeting, when the project was approved, no residents voiced their opinions.
“I sincerely regret that the neighborhood didn’t know about the conversation because you should’ve been a part of it,” said Councilmember Julie Testa. “You’ve (now) been heard and your concerns are valid.”
The project cancellation marks the latest dead end in a series of attempts between Pleasanton, Livermore and the Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD) to find a suitable site to serve residents looking to water their yards with non-potable water during droughts.
A regional fill station opened at the DSRSD treatment plant on Johnson Drive in 2014, but closed at the end of the last drought in 2016. District concerns over traffic and public safety have blocked its reopening during the current drought.
“It is a treatment plant,” said Dan Repp, managing director of utilities and environmental services for Pleasanton of the DSRSD facility. “It was designed for wastewater treatment. It’s a hazardous environment for lots of reasons. The major concern that the district has had has been related to safety and operations consistency for their plant.”
Traffic also posed a challenge there, continued Repp. “That was a huge complication for them. I believe they even got citations from our police department as well as the state highway patrol. It was a very difficult situation for them.”
Consequently, the agency partnership approved in March an agreement to construct a temporary recycled water fill station on Gleason Drive in Dublin, but project bids came in 51% to 80% higher than the project’s estimated $970,000 cost; the Pleasanton City Council rescinded that approval in April.
Although some residents at the most recent meeting suggested Gleason as an alternative to Parkside location, Councilmember Jack Balch explained that he viewed such spending as irresponsible.
The Parkside recission comes as California continues its third year of continuous drought and less than a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom shared a water supply strategy calling for, among other actions, the state to reuse at least 800,000 acre-feet of water by 2030.
“Nobody in Parkside that I spoke with doesn’t like the idea of recycled water,” said Schall. “We all like it. We all want it for our yards. But we need to have a safe place, in more of a commercial zone, where people with trucks can drive through to pick the stuff up. We definitely appreciate being heard by the city council and would love to help them find a new site.”
City staff said they will attempt to restart discussions around reopening the Johnson Drive station, and also explore options at the Hacienda Business Park and Staples Ranch.